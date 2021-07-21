Eric Clapton Says He Won’t Play Shows That Require Vaccine Proof

Whether appearing alongside Van Morrison on anti-lockdown anthems or describing his “disastrous” experience with the AstraZeneca vaccine, Eric Clapton has taken a loud stance against seemingly every effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. That continues today with a new statement declaring his refusal to play concerts where ticketholders are required to prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday that by September, once everyone age 18 and above has had the chance to be fully vaccinated, the UK government will require proof of vaccination to enter “nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.” As Rolling Stone points out, Clapton responded to Johnson’s statement with a message of his own via the Telegram account of filmmaker, architect, and COVID skeptic Robin Monotti — the same venue where he expressed his concerns about vaccine “propaganda” — in which he announced his refusal to play concerts where proof of vaccination is required.

Here’s Slowhand’s statement:

Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.

Maybe Clapton can go do a package tour with John Joseph?