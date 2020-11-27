Eric Clapton Joins Van Morrison On Latest Anti-Lockdown Song

In March, before the first UK lockdown, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison performed together at London’s O2 Arena to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Now, they’re joining forces for a … different cause.

Van Morrison has been a vocal critic of the “fascist” lockdown policies to curb the spread of the coronavirus and the “pseudo-science” behind them for a while now. He’s released several songs about it. And now he’s enlisting Eric Clapton for another.

“Stand And Deliver,” out next week on 12/4, is yet another anti-lockdown blues track written by Morrison and performed by Clapton for Morrison’s Save Live Music campaign. Proceeds from the track will go to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund to support musicians affected by the pandemic.

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton says in a statement. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

“Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations,” adds Morrison. “It is heart-breaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry.”