Lindsay Buckingham – “On The Wrong Side”

Lindsey Buckingham has had a couple of eventful years. He got fired from Fleetwood Mac. He sued Fleetwood Mac. He might eventually rejoin Fleetwood Mac anyway. Buckingham also had open-heart surgery, and then he recovered. He played on a great Killers single. And now he’s getting ready to release a new album and head out on tour. Last month, Buckingham announced plans for a self-titled LP, which will be his first fully-solo studio album in a decade. We’ve already posted first single “I Don’t Mind,” and now Buckingham has shared another new song.

Buckingham’s new song is called “On The Wrong Side,” and weirdly, it’s not the first time he’s released a song with that title. Buckingham also had a song called “On The Wrong Side” on the soundtrack of the 1994 movie With Honors. It’s a really good song, too. This new “On The Wrong Side” is a completely different “On The Wrong Side,” but it’s really good, too.

Buckingham’s new “On The Wrong Side” is a mellow but propulsive folk-rock tune with some seriously impressive guitar work and lyrics about trying to make sense of aging. I’m sure Buckingham is sick of people comparing his solo work to the music that he made in Fleetwood Mac, but the harmonies on the “On The Wrong Side” chorus are Mac-worthy. In a press release, Buckingham says that “On The Wrong Side” is “not a happy song, subject-matter wise, but it was an ebullient song musically. This was sort of the same idea.” Check it out below.

Lindsey Buckingham is out 9/17 on Reprise.