Lindsey Buckingham – “I Don’t Mind”

In 2018, Fleetwood Mac made headlines when they publicly fired Lindsey Buckingham — one more twist in a decades-long band history that’s always been full of drama. Since then, things have been eventful for Buckhingham. He’s sued his ex-bandmates. He’s recovered from open-heart surgery. He’s appeared on the Killers’ single “Caution.” He’s reconnected with Mick Fleetwood, who now says that Buckingham could eventually return to the Fleetwood Mac fold. And now Buckingham has announced that he’ll release a new solo album and head out on tour this fall.

Buckingham’s new LP is self-titled, and it’s his first fully solo album since 2011’s Seeds We Sow. (Buckingham and then-bandmate Christie McVie also released a collaborative album in 2017.) The first single from Lindsey Buckingham is a lovely folk-rock reverie. Like so many Buckingham songs, “I Don’t Mind” manages to be soft and hard at once. It’s got a driving beat and a riff that sounds like a harpsichord but might just be Buckingham’s own fingerpicked guitar.

Talking about the song, Buckingham says:

“I Don’t Mind,” like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships. Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.

Below, listen to “I Don’t Mind” and check out the Lindsey Buckingham tracklist and Buckingham’s run of fall tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Scream”

02 “I Don’t Mind”

03 “On The Wrong Side”

04 “Swan Song”

05 “Blind Love”

06 “Time”

07 “Blue Light”

08 “Power Down”

09 “Santa Rosa”

10 “Dancing”

TOUR DATES:

9/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

9/03 – Prior Lake, MN, @ Mystic Lake (Mystic Showroom)

9/04 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center

9/07 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

9/08 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

9/09 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

9/11 – The Chevalier Theater @ Medford, MA

9/12 – The Music Hall @ Portsmouth, NH

9/14 – Warner Theatre @ Washington, DC

9/16 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

9/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

9/19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

9/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

9/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center (Symphony Hall)

9/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

9/26 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

9/27 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

9/29 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

9/30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/03 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center

12/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

12/08 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre For the Performing Arts

12/09 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

12/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

12/13 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center, Mars Music Hall

12/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

12/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

12/18 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

12/20 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

Lindsey Buckingham is out 9/17 on Reprise.