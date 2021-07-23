Hear Lucy Dacus & Julien Baker Songs In Simlish

The Sims 4‘s new Cottage Living expansion pack, which introduces gameplay elements like farming and befriending animals, is pretty heavy on the indie rock. The expansion was announced with a trailer featuring Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee single “Be Sweet” sung entirely in Simlish, the long-running video game series’ in-universe gibberish language. And since Cottage Living‘s release yesterday, Simlish versions of Lucy Dacus’ Home Video cut “Hot & Heavy” and Julien Baker’s Little Oblivions track “Faith Healer,” which are both available on in-game radio stations, have popped up online — along with a full video for JBrekkie’s Simlish “Be Sweet.” Check out all of those below.

In an interview with Vice’s gaming vertical Waypoint, Japanese’s Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner discussed the process of recording the Simlish version of “Be Sweet”: