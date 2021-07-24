Nigel Godrich Talks New Album From Radiohead Side-Project The Smile: “[It’s] Not A Rock Record”

Longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, basically the sixth member of the band, also contributes to Thom Yorke’s solo work, his Atoms For Peace project with Flea, and the Smile, the new group that features Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and British jazz drummer Tom Skinner. The Smile made their debut at the livestreamed Glastonbury event Live At Worthy Farm in May, and in a new interview with the Coda Collection, Godrich reveals that they’ve finished a whole album.

It’s “not a rock record,” Godrich explains. “It’s an interesting juxtaposition of things, but it does make sense. It will make sense.” He also describes Tom Skinner as “the British Joey Waronker,” adding, “He’s a great musician and a great guy. He’s in Sons of Kemet (with British jazz innovator Shabaka Hutchings) and also done tons of session work … I sort of smile to myself, because I can see he’s going to get a lot of attention.”