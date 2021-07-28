Isaiah Rashad – “Runnin'” (Feat. Schoolboy Q)

On Friday, the Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad will return from a long absence with his new album The House Is Burning. We’ve already heard the early singles “Lay Wit Ya,” “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” and “Wat U Said.” Today, Rashad has released another new song, and this one pairs him up with his TDE labelmate Schoolboy Q, another rapper who’s been missing in action for way too long.

On “Runnin’,” Rashad and Schoolboy both talk about the stress and desperation involved in living on a certain side of the law. It’s an eerie, downbeat track with production from the unlikely pair of Kenny Beats and Mount Kimbie. (Rashad recently appeared on Kenny Beats’ revived YouTube series The Cave.) The song’s video is made up entirely of chaotic old footage of the TDE rappers on tour. Check it out below.

The House Is Burning is out 7/30 via Top Dawg Entertainment/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.