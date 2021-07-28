Isaiah Rashad – “Runnin'” (Feat. Schoolboy Q)

New Music July 28, 2021 4:23 PM By Tom Breihan

Isaiah Rashad – “Runnin'” (Feat. Schoolboy Q)

New Music July 28, 2021 4:23 PM By Tom Breihan

On Friday, the Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad will return from a long absence with his new album The House Is Burning. We’ve already heard the early singles “Lay Wit Ya,” “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” and “Wat U Said.” Today, Rashad has released another new song, and this one pairs him up with his TDE labelmate Schoolboy Q, another rapper who’s been missing in action for way too long.

On “Runnin’,” Rashad and Schoolboy both talk about the stress and desperation involved in living on a certain side of the law. It’s an eerie, downbeat track with production from the unlikely pair of Kenny Beats and Mount Kimbie. (Rashad recently appeared on Kenny Beats’ revived YouTube series The Cave.) The song’s video is made up entirely of chaotic old footage of the TDE rappers on tour. Check it out below.

The House Is Burning is out 7/30 via Top Dawg Entertainment/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Baby Don’t Forget My Number”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “Good Thing”

    19 hours ago

    The Jack Antonoff Conundrum

    2 days ago

    Grimes Plays New Song “About Having To Defeat Azealia Banks When She Tried To Destroy My Life”

    4 days ago

    Kanye Has Moved Into Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish Donda, No Longer Playing Rolling Loud

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest