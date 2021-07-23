Isaiah Rashad – “Wat U Sed” (Feat. Doechii & Kal Banx)

Chattanooga TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad has the new album The House Is Burning, the follow-up to his 2016 debut The Sun’s Tirade, coming out a week from today. He’s already shared the Duke Deuce-featuring lead single “Lay Wit Ya” and “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” and today we’re hearing “Wat U Sed.” First debuted at a listening party in 2020, the extremely chill track features Doechii, who blew up on TikTok with her song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” and is rumored to have just signed to TDE, and labelmate Kal Banx. Listen to it below.

The House Is Burning is out 7/30 via Top Dawg Entertainment/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.