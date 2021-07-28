Elektra Records has announced Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads, a tribute to Guthrie’s 1940 concept album Dust Bowl Ballads curated by Skyfall/The Wolf Of Wall Street/The Grand Budapest Hotel/Boardwalk Empire music supervisor Randall Poster. Artists including Waxahatchee, Mark Lanegan, Swamp Dogg, Lee Ann Womack, Chris Thile, and the Felice Brothers will reimagine each of the LP’s 14 tracks in celebration of its 81st anniversary.

“Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads is as relevant as ever,” Poster says. “While profiteers exploit our natural resources, there is a growing sensitivity to the harsh farming practices that put our well-being at risk and a concerted movement toward regenerative agriculture that can reinvigorate the soil and push back on climate change.” Guthrie’s daughter Nora adds, “WHAT A FEAST! Delicious… tasteful… spicy… & organic… all.”

Home In This World is being released in partnership with Kiss The Ground, a nonprofit advocating for regenerative agriculture practices. The first track to be shared is the Secret Sisters’ rendition of “Dust Cain’t Kill Me”; listen to that and check out the project’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Shovels & Rope – “Dust Bowl Blues”

02 Lost Dog Street Band – “I Ain’t Got No Home In This World Anymore”

03 Watkins Family Hour – “Blowin’ Down This Road”

04 John Paul White – “Pretty Boy Floyd”

05 Lee Ann Womack – “Dusty Old Dust”

06 Colter Wall – “Do Re Mi”

07 Waxahatchee – “Talkin Dust Bowl Blues”

08 Chris Thile – “Tom Joad Part 1”

09 Lillie Mae – “Tom Joad Part 2”

10 The Felice Brothers – “The Great Dust Storm”

11 The Secret Sisters – “Dust Cain’t Kill Me”

12 Swamp Dogg – “Dust Bowl Refugee”

13 Mark Lanegan – “Dust Pneumonia Blues”

14 Parker Millsap – “Vigilante Man”

Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads is out 9/10 via Elektra Records/Kiss The Ground. Pre-order it here.