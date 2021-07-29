Carb On Carb – “By My Mirror”

Carb On Carb – “By My Mirror”

New Music July 29, 2021 8:33 AM By Tom Breihan

Last month, the New Zealand emo duo Carb On Carb came back with “Here Comes The Best Bit,” their first new song since the 2018 album For Ages. We still don’t know if they’ve got plans to announce another album or anything, but today, Carb On Carb have come out with another new jam.

“Be My Mirror” is a song about seeing yourself through someone else’s eyes and trying to sync up with that other person on a deeper level. It’s also a song about shotgunning free beers in the rain. (Yelling the words “shotgunning free beers in the rain” seems like a lot of fun, especially if you do it in a New Zealand accent.”) The song is bright and yearning and catchy and two minutes long, and it rocks. Check it out below.

“Be My Mirror” is out now at Bandcamp.

