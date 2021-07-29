Matt Berninger – “I’m Waiting For The Man” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

Matt Berninger – “I’m Waiting For The Man” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

New Music July 29, 2021 10:05 AM By Chris DeVille

Back in December, the National’s Matt Berninger performed a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man” on The Tonight Show. At the time, Jimmy Fallon wrongly declared that the cover appears on Berninger’s solo debut album Serpentine Prison. Two weeks ago, we learned that Berninger’s VU cover will actually appear on I’ll Be Your Mirror, an all-star tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico.

Following the release of Kurt Vile’s “Run Run Run” alongside the I’ll Be Your Mirror announcement, the studio version of Berninger’s “I’m Waiting For The Man” is out today via Consequence. It’s prettier and more shimmery than the VU original, and I’m not going to top my pal Tom Breihan’s quip that “it makes me think of Berninger heading up to Harlem, waiting for someone to covertly sell him a big bottle of red wine.”

Listen below.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico is out 9/24 on Verve.

