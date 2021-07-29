Preview A New Halsey Song Produced By Nine Inch Nails

New Music July 29, 2021 2:23 PM By Tom Breihan

A month ago, Halsey announced that they had worked with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on a new album called If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The album will be accompanied by an hour-long film directed by Colin Tilley, and Halsey previewed a bit of one song in a trailer for the film a few weeks ago. Today, Halsey has dropped another trailer, and this one features a pretty good chunk of another track.

The new trailer, labeled the “woman/god trailer,” has a whole lot of sumptuous, gothed-out imagery, but that’s presumably not why you’re here. Where the song in the previous trailer sounded like a sweeping, minor-key rocker, the new one — “woman/god,” maybe? — is pounding, slow-building synthpop, with a few slightly discordant elements. In the little bit that we get to hear, it sounds like something that could conceivably by played at a club somewhere. Halsey’s voice sounds like an intriguing match for that production. Check it out below.

I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out 8/27 on Capitol. Pre-order it here.

