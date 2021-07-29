Throwback Hip-Hop & R&B Fest Lovers & Friends Relocates To Las Vegas

Last year, Goldenvoice — the company that also runs Coachella — announced a new throwback hip-hop and R&B festival called Lovers & Friends, a different iteration of their recent run of nostalgia-focused events that also includes the classic goth/new wave fest Cruel World.

Lovers & Friends did not happen in 2020, not because Lil Kim said the lineup was “so fake” but because of the pandemic. It will go down in 2022, though, this time in Las Vegas instead of Los Angeles, where it was originally set to take place. Lovers & Friends unveiled the lineup today, which is mostly the same as the one that was supposed to go down last year.

Headliners include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Ciara, and Nelly. Lil Kim is on there, as is Ashanti, Ne-Yo, Brandy, Ja Rule, Trey Songz, Monica, Timbaland, Akon, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Fabolous, Eve, The-Dream, Ginuwine, Xscape, Jodeci, Keith Stewart, and many more. Sounds like a good time!

Notably for those interested in behind-the-scenes fest shenanigans, Lovers & Friends is no longer presented by Goldenvoice. Instead, it’s being presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dogg and Bobby Dee.

It’ll take place on 5/14/22 on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets go on sale on Monday, 8/2 at 10AM PT. More info here.