Lil Kim Says Lovers & Friends Lineup Is “So Fake”

On Tuesday afternoon, Goldenvoice — the company behind Coachella and many other festivals — announced a new one-day throwback hip-hop & R&B festival called Lovers & Friends. It seems they forgot to cross some t’s and dot some i’s, though, because a handful of artists on the lineup have come forward to say that they’re not actually performing or weren’t totally confirmed.

The biggest comes from Lil Kim, who took to her Instagram story to share a photo of the lineup alongside the message: “This is SO FAKE! I am not a part of this.” Mase, who is a couple lines down, commented on the festival’s Instagram saying, “Best wishes on this show but pls take my name off of this flyer.” Twista did the same, writing “AINT NO DEPOSIT HIT MY ACCOUNT FOR THIS SHOW” but followed up soon after with some good news: “Locked and loaded playin all the hits ya diggg.”

As HipHopDX points out, a couple of other artists including T-Pain and Megan Thee Stallion are scheduled to play festivals the same day as Lovers & Friends, at Rolling Loud Miami and Broccoli City in DC respectively. Per the DC-based DJ Heat, the latter apparently tweeted that Megan Thee Stallion was set to play both (“private jets are a thing!”) but that tweet has since been deleted, so it still seems up in the air.

Lovers & Friends — which is scheduled to take place on 5/9 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA — is clearly not fake, as a lot of artists that are on the lineup have shared the bill, but something is amiss. We’ve reached out to a Goldenvoice rep and will update when we hear back.

So far Twista and Mase have said that they’re not a part of this festival. 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/9nsmAI74du — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) February 18, 2020