Stream Pink Siifu’s All-Over-The-Place New Album GUMBO’!

News August 2, 2021 11:01 AM By Tom Breihan

For a few years, Pink Siifu has been one of the most expressive, adventurous rappers on the underground, and he’s been on a run lately. Pink Siifu released his explosive sophomore album NEGRO last year, and he’s also had recent collaborations with people like the Avalanches and Armand Hammer. Last year, after NEGRO, Siifu teamed up with Richmond’s Fly Anakin on the collaborative album FlySiifu’s, and they followed it earlier this year with the $mokebreak EP. And today, a day earlier than it was supposed to come out, Siifu has followed NEGRO with his new solo LP GUMBO’!

GUMBO’! veers in a lot of different directions, from lo-fi rap attacks to blissed-out fractured-soul reveries. In a recent Stereogum interview, Siifu said some inspiring words about all the directions in which he’s trying to go:

I love everything. I really do. I love Nirvana. I love Pink Floyd. I love Sun Ra. I love Dungeon Family. I love Parliament. I love James Brown. I love Prince. I love Cameo. I’m gonna try to make all of this shit before I die, so I don’t ever want n****s to get stale with this shit.

You’ll hear a whole lot of those influences at work on GUMBO’!, and you’ll also hear plenty of contributors. The album features appearances from people like Georgia Ann Muldrow, Bbymutha, Maxo, Nick Hakim, Liv.e, and Dungeon Family spoken-word wisdom dispenser Big Rube. Production comes from the Alchemist, Monte Booker, Conquest Tony Phillips, and Ted Kamal, among others. Stream the album below.

GUMBO’! is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp. Check out our interview with Pink Siifu here.

