Tierra Whack – “Walk The Beat”

New Music August 3, 2021 8:49 AM By Tom Breihan

New Music August 3, 2021 8:49 AM By Tom Breihan

It’s been more than three years since Tierra Whack released her relentlessly inventive 15-song, 15-minute debut album Whack World. Since then, Whack has cranked out a bunch of standalone songs, but she hasn’t come out with anything larger. Maybe that’s not the plan! Individual-serving Tierra Whack tracks works just fine. Thus far this year, she’s released the songs “Link” and “76,” and she also recently turned up on Willow Smith’s album Lately I Feel Everything. Today, she’s got a new single.

The new song “Walk The Beat” is the rare Tierra Whack song that doesn’t come with a vivid, colorful video attached. (Maybe the video is coming later.) “Walk The Beat” has a heavy, thumping beat from Whack’s longtime collaborator J Melodic. It’s got a heavy deep house influence, and it’s got Whack reeling off designers’ names and singing on the chorus about “fashion shows, fancy clothes.” The song seems expressly built to soundtrack fashion shows. Check it out below.

