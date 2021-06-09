Tierra Whack – “76”

Right now, the Philadelphia 76ers are tied 1-1 with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs. And as part of their Phila Unite campaign, the Sixers have tapped the great Philly rapper Tierra Whack to record “76,” a musical tribute to the team filled with references to its players.

“Been winnin’, just ask Ben Simmons, practice from start to finish, Doc Rivers layin’ up with winners,” she raps. “Embiid, big stepper, stampede, team player like Tyrese Maxey, I get all up in your face like acne, Tobias comin’ for the top spot, I’m flyin’, tryna beat the shot clock, Shake Milton, makes millions, hard ball, no loss, no feelings, got Green, three rings like Danny, I ball hard for my family.”

Tierra Whack is known for her colorful visuals, and the accompany music video for “76” combines her playful aesthetic with a drumline and actual footage of the 76ers playing on television. Watch and listen below.