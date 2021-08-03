Joey Purp – “Outside”

In 2018, the energetic and hungry Chicago rapper Joey Purp released his impressive album QUARTERTHING. In the time after that, Joey performed on The Tonight Show with the RZA and turned up on old collaborator Chance The Rapper’s single “My Own Thing.” Today, Joey has announced plans to release his new mixtape UpLate next month, and he’s also shared a video for the hard-thumping two-minute single “Outside.”

Joey Purp comes out of Chicago’s storied SaveMoney crew, but on UpLate, he’s doing things on his own. The 10-track mixtape features no guest-rappers, and Joey co-produced almost all of the songs. (Other contributing producers include Knox Fortune, Thelonious Martin, Dex Lvl, and Stix.) The tape draws heavily on house music, which is a crucial part of Chicago’s musical legacy and which has always been an element in what Joey Purp does. You can definitely hear that house influence on “Outside.” It’s a two-minute track with Joey flexing over a sputtering, rattling beat that he co-produced with Smoko Ono.

In a press release, Joey Purp says:

We really just wanted to expand. Expand on everything we’ve done. Expand on our sound. Expand Chicago’s sound and what that means to the world. We wanted to give a glimpse at our history and our future at the same time you know. There’s a saying, you don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you came from. In hip hop, we say it ain’t where you from it’s where you at. So this is where we’re from and this is where we’re at and this is where we’re going. And this is what it sounds like.

In the “Outside” video, Joey and friends peel out in fancy cars and shoot off fireworks. (People in Chicago love fireworks.) Check out the video and the UpLate tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Already That”

02 “Cake”

03 “Candy Paint”

04 “Outside”

05 “Damn”

06 “Uh Huh”

07 “200 Or Better”

08 “Check Please”

09 “Love”

10 “10 Toes”

The self-released UpLate is out 9/24.