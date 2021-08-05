Up until this year, Young Nudy had carved out a reputation as one of the most underrated rappers in Atlanta. Nudy’s got a cool delivery, a gruff voice, and a sharp ear for beats, but unlike his cousin 21 Savage, he doesn’t really have any hits. This year, Nudy seems to be on a mission to change that — not by making hits, necessarily, but by cranking out so many weird and great projects that it should soon be a lot harder to underrate him.

Since the beginning of 2021, Nudy has already released the mixtapes Anyways and DR. EV4L. Yesterday, Nudy followed those tapes with another one called Rich Shooter. Nudy’s latest features guest appearances from people like Future, Gucci Mane, and PeeWee Longway, and Nudy’s old collaborator Pi’erre Bourne produces five of the 20 tracks.

An hour-plus mixtape is a lot, especially from a guy who’s already made two other album-length tapes this year, but Rich Shooter never overwhelms. Instead, Nudy woozy beats build a whole stuttering, sparkling soundscape, and Nudy flutters over them effortlessly. On first listen, nothing has fully come out and grabbed me, but the tape sound very cool as one warped-together blur. Stream it below.

Rich Shooter is out now on RCA.