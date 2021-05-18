You have to love the mid-week mixtape drop. When you’re dealing with artists who have slightly lower profiles, a Tuesday-morning release keeps new music from disappearing into the noisy morass of the Friday release-date routine. For me, at least, it’s a whole lot easier to process a record when it doesn’t have to compete with 50 other records. And DR. EV4L, the new album from the Atlanta rapper Young Nudy, is the kind of thing I want to process.

Young Nudy is practically a veteran at this point. Nudy rose up in the Atlanta mixtape scene alongside his cousin 21 Savage, and he was the first rapper of any prominence to rap on the chaotic, smeary, psychedelic beats of producer Pi’erre Bourne. Today, Nudy releases his new album DR. EV4L, a strong piece of quiet and raspy trap-music menace with some cool, tingly beats from relatively unknown producers like Coupe and 20 Rocket. (Both beatmakers were all over Nudy’s last record, the 2020 mixtape Anyways.)

Nudy only announced the release of DR. EV4L last week, when he dropped a video for the G Herbo collab “2Face.” He’s releasing it alongside a merch line and some NFT stuff, which whatever. But the album itself is low-key, atmospheric trap shit, and I like it. 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert make appearances, but it’s not a collab-heavy album; Nudy commands attention just fine on his own. Stream the album below.

DR. EV4L is out now on RCA.