Kacey Musgraves Previews Two New Songs Via Podcast

Kacey Musgraves has already talked in-depth about her long-awaited Golden Hour follow-up in two separate magazine cover stories, so we know the gist: The album will dramatize her divorce from Ruston Kelly as a three-act Greek tragedy and will incorporate the influence of such acts as Bill Withers, Daft Punk, Sade, the Eagles, and Weezer. There’s also a Latin-tinged, Romeo And Juliet-inspired number called “Star-Crossed” that may or may not feature Carlos Santana.

All these months later, Musgraves has yet to release a second of music from the album, but as Vulture points out, she did give us our first preview of the new songs in today’s episode of Dr. Maya Shankar’s podcast A Slight Change Of Plans. On the podcast, Musgraves sang part of a song called “Camera Roll,” about scrolling through photos of her ex on her phone. “Don’t go through your camera roll/ So much you don’t know that you’ve forgotten/ What a trip, the way you can flip/ Through all the good parts of it/ I shouldn’t have done it/ Chronological order, nothin’ but torture/ Scroll too far back, that’s what you get/ I don’t wanna see ’em, but I can’t delete ’em/ It just doesn’t feel right yet.” Later in the episode, she sang part of “If I Was An Angel,” including the lyrics, “If I was an angel, I’d never have to change/ I’d never have to change/ But something’s gotta change.”

In a new Crack feature, Musgraves says the album features jazz flute and a Japanese stringed instrument called a kato, but also, “Sometimes I feel like this album has more of a foot in country than Golden Hour.” Although Musgraves has still not revealed the title of the album, Crack‘s story says its title track is “a pared back, Latin-inflected ballad about resigning from a relationship and accepting fate without bitterness” that “swells into a pattern of guttural electric guitar, spectral strings and a chorus of voices.”

Does that mean the album is called Star-Crossed? Or maybe more than one song on the tracklist has a Latin influence. I guess we’ll see soon enough because Crack promises the album will be out before the end of 2021. In the meantime, check out both of the extremely melodious audio snippets below, where you can also find the full podcast.

im in tears y’all i absolutely cannot wait for this album 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/H8yP0n2g8a — ash (@spaceyashley) August 5, 2021

It’s good to hear her singing again.