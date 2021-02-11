Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album, Divorce From Ruston Kelly In New Interview

That latter title feels especially relevant because she’s been focused on the arcs of Greek and Shakespearian tragedies as they relate to America at large and her own failed marriage to fellow off-kilter country singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. Although it inspired so much of Golden Hour‘s sighing psychedelic bliss, Musgraves says the marriage “just simply didn’t work out. It’s nothing more than that. It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed.” Furthermore, “Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general. I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings. But look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. They’re doing something right.”

As a way to process the divorce, Musgraves is assembling some of her 39 new songs into a three-act tragic narrative. As for the stylistic range: “I mean, looking at the list of songs, we have some that venture into, like, a Bill Withers land. We’ve got that synth stuff that we always loved. And we’ve got some Eagles or America territory. There’s a little bit of a dance vibe.” Reporter Alex Morris was privy to a brainstorming session for “Star-Crossed,” intended to be a climactic moment within the album’s arc. Musgraves and her team imagine it in many forms — a Coldplay-style anthem, a ballad, an uptempo dance song, a laidback ’90s midtempo track, a bossa nova exercise — before landing on something Latin-tinged. There is talk of recruiting Carlos Santana to play on it.

That’s all the detail we have on the album for now, but consider us intrigued.