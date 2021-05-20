Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album Influenced By Bill Withers, Daft Punk, Sade, The Eagles, And Weezer
Three months ago Kacey Musgraves teased her fourth album — the follow-up to 2018’s world-conquering Golden Hour — in a Rolling Stone cover story. Today she’s sharing more about the LP via another cover story, this time in Elle.
The last story revealed that Musgraves’ new record would process her divorce from Ruston Kelly through a three-act narrative inspired by Greek and Shakespearian tragedies. “We have some [songs] that venture into, like, a Bill Withers land,” she said at the time. “We’ve got that synth stuff that we always loved. And we’ve got some Eagles or America territory. There’s a little bit of a dance vibe.” She also referenced a Latin-tinged song called “Star-Crossed.” The Elle feature fleshes out the palate by adding Daft Punk, Sade, and Weezer to the aforementioned Eagles and Bill Withers. Musgraves also tells writer Véronique Hyland, “I feel like I don’t belong to country in any way on one hand, but on the other hand, I’m deeply rooted in that genre. So I’m not owned by it.”
As for the lyrical content, she offers this comparison: “Golden Hour was, in a lot of senses, escapism. It was fantasy. It was rose-colored glasses.” Whereas the new album “is realism.” Musgraves adds, “I haven’t spoken much about this chapter, and I don’t feel like I owe that to anyone, but I owe it to myself as a creator to flesh out all these emotions that I’ve felt, and I do that through song. It would be strange if I didn’t acknowledge what happened in my life creatively, but it is scary to be like, ‘I’m about to share my most personal thoughts about me, about this other person, about a union that I had with someone.’ I mean, I’m not a ruthless person. I care about other people’s feelings. So it’s kind of scary.”
The story also indicates Musgraves has begun work on album #5. Given that we’re two vague magazine cover stories into the rollout for LP4, I’d guess we’ll be getting a title, a release date, and some actual music soon. Until then, let’s ponder this prompt from Drew over at chorus.fm: