Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album Influenced By Bill Withers, Daft Punk, Sade, The Eagles, And Weezer

Three months ago Kacey Musgraves teased her fourth album — the follow-up to 2018’s world-conquering Golden Hour — in a Rolling Stone cover story. Today she’s sharing more about the LP via another cover story, this time in Elle.

The last story revealed that Musgraves’ new record would process her divorce from Ruston Kelly through a three-act narrative inspired by Greek and Shakespearian tragedies. “We have some [songs] that venture into, like, a Bill Withers land,” she said at the time. “We’ve got that synth stuff that we always loved. And we’ve got some Eagles or America territory. There’s a little bit of a dance vibe.” She also referenced a Latin-tinged song called “Star-Crossed.” The Elle feature fleshes out the palate by adding Daft Punk, Sade, and Weezer to the aforementioned Eagles and Bill Withers. Musgraves also tells writer Véronique Hyland, “I feel like I don’t belong to country in any way on one hand, but on the other hand, I’m deeply rooted in that genre. So I’m not owned by it.”