Abstract Mindstate, the late-’90s/early-’00s conscious rap duo from Chicago, released exactly only one album before calling it quits in 2005. Thirteen years later, in 2018, Kanye West got in touch with E.P. Da Hellcat and Olskool Ice-Gre and convinced them to reunite for a new album. That album is Dreams Still Inspire, out today, produced in full by Kanye himself and the first release on his new YZY SND label. In addition to Kanye, who guests on “The Brenda Song,” the album features appearances from Jonquia Rose, Luka Sabbat, Tony Williams, and Deon Cole. Stream it while you’re waiting for Donda below.

Dreams Still Inspire is out now via YZY SND.