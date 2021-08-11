Danny Elfman & Trent Reznor – “True”

Danny Elfman & Trent Reznor – “True”

Legendary film composer and Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman released a new album called Big Mess this year — his first solo LP in 37 years — which occasioned a career-spanning chat for our We’ve Got A File On You series. Now Elfman has teamed up with Trent Reznor, his fellow new waver-turned-movie score expert, for a new version of Big Mess track “True.”

The new “True” features vocals from both artists and on first pass is incredibly rad — as in, it sounds much more like Nine Inch Nails than the Mank score or what have you. “This is the first duet/collaboration I’ve ever done in my life, so to do it with Trent was a real surprise and a treat,” Elfman says in a press release. “He’s always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favorite singing voices.”

Aron Johnson directed a video for today’s track that incorporates elements of Sarah Sitkin’s original “True” video. Watch below.

It’s now that much easier to connect Danny Elfman to Halsey in the Kevin Bacon game.

