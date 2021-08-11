Danny Elfman & Trent Reznor – “True”

The new “True” features vocals from both artists and on first pass is incredibly rad — as in, it sounds much more like Nine Inch Nails than the Mank score or what have you. “This is the first duet/collaboration I’ve ever done in my life, so to do it with Trent was a real surprise and a treat,” Elfman says in a press release. “He’s always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favorite singing voices.”

Aron Johnson directed a video for today’s track that incorporates elements of Sarah Sitkin’s original “True” video. Watch below.

It’s now that much easier to connect Danny Elfman to Halsey in the Kevin Bacon game.