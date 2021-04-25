Oscars 2021: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, & Jon Batiste Win Best Original Score For Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste have won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for their work on the Pixar film Soul. They previously won the Golden Globe for the film. This is Reznor and Ross’ second Oscar after winning for The Social Network score a decade ago.
Reznor and Ross were also nominated this year for their Mank score. The other nominees were Terence Blanchard for Da 5 Bloods, Emile Mosseri for Minari, and James Newton Howard for News Of The World.
Soul also won the Oscar for Best Animated Film.