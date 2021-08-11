Watch Big Red Machine Perform “Phoenix” & New Song “New Auburn” With Robin Pecknold & Anaïs Mitchell On Colbert

News August 11, 2021 9:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Big Red Machine Perform “Phoenix” & New Song “New Auburn” With Robin Pecknold & Anaïs Mitchell On Colbert

News August 11, 2021 9:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Later this month, Big Red Machine, the duo of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner, will release their sophomore album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The LP features a whole lot of collaborators, including Taylor Swift, who shows up on a couple of tracks, including the single “Renegade.” Last night, Big Red Machine appeared on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to play a couple of songs from the album, including one that hasn’t been released yet. They brought along a couple of friends to help out.

Justin Vernon wasn’t actually a part of last night’s Colbert performance. Instead, on the show proper, Dessner played guitar on the single “Phoenix,” and he was joined by that song’s two guests: Anaïs Mitchell and Fleet Foxes leader Robin Pecknold, the latter of whom is currently at a very nice state of shagginess. The backing band for the performance included the Westerlies, the New York brass quartet, as well as the National’s Scott Devendorf, drummer JT Bates, and keyboardist Nick Lloyd. They all sounded lovely together.

As an online exclusive, this version of Big Red Machine also debuted “New Auburn,” the closing track from the new album. Good song! Anaïs Mitchell sang lead on it, as she does on the album, and Dessner played piano. Pecknold stuck around and sang backup vocals. If Aaron Dessner starts a new band with Anaïs Mitchell and Robin Pecknold, I hope he calls it Bigger Redder Machine. Watch both performances below.

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is out 8/27 on Jagjaguwar/37d03d. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    21 hours ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    2 days ago

    British Sea Power Change Name To Sea Power

    3 days ago

    Jason Isbell Discusses His Concert Vaccine Policy On MSNBC, Clashes With Marc Broussard

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest