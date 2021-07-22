Big Red Machine – “Phoenix” (Feat. Fleet Foxes & Anaïs Mitchell)

The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon are releasing their second album under the name Big Red Machine album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, next month. We’ve heard “Latter Days” with Bonny Light Horseman’s Anaïs Mitchell, the Dessner solo tune “The Ghost Of Cincinnati,” and the Taylor Swift-featuring “Renegade,” and the LP’s star-studded list of collaborators also includes Sharon Van Etten, This Is The Kit, Ben Howard, Naeem, Lisa Hannigan, and My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Nova. Today, we’re getting “Phoenix,” a lovely song that once again features Anaïs Mitchell, this time alongside Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold on lead vocals. Listen below.

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is out 8/27 on Jagjaguwar/37d03d. Pre-order it here.