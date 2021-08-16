Dazy – “Invisible Thing”

Almost exactly one year ago, a band called Dazy started cranking out ridiculously catchy lo-fi fuzz-pop bangers and posting them on Bandcamp. It turned out that Dazy wasn’t really a band at all. It’s one guy, the Richmond-based music publicist James Goodson, recording his own stuff at home and then putting it out on his own. His songs are bleary and catchy and supremely confident, and the whole project seemed too good to be one guy’s DIY Bandcamp thing. (I email with Goodson all the time, but he hasn’t been pushing his Dazy stuff at all. I had to find it on my own.)

Dazy started out as a series of two-song singles, and then Goodson moved on to releasing EPs like Revolving Door and The Crowded Mind. Later this month, we’ll get the first-ever Dazy physical release. It’s a cassette called MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD: The First 24 Songs, and it collects everything that Dazy has cranked out in the project’s first year. The tape will include five new songs, and Goodson has just dropped the video for one of those tracks.

The new Dazy joint is called “Invisible Thing,” and it’s a spacey, swaggering 97-second nugget that manages to evoke Green Day and the Jesus And Mary Chain at the same time. In the video, Goodson wanders around Richmond with his amp and his microphone. Check it out below.

MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD: The First 24 Songs is out 8/20 on Convulse Records. Also, Goodson is one of the hosts of the Best Good Band Podcast, and I was on there earlier this summer, talking about Rancid.