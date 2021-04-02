James Goodson is a music publicist in Richmond, Virginia, and he’s also a member of the bands Teen Death and Bashful. Since last year, Goodson has been doing a one-man home-recorded power-pop project called Dazy, and it’s awesome. Dazy started out releasing two-song singles back in August, and in the past eight months, the band has already amassed a truly slick little discography. The songs are sharp and hooky and tough. They’ve got a murky lo-fi quality that makes them, at the very least, punk-adjacent, and they’ve also got a towering garage-rock swagger. And the songs are just good.

In January, Goodson broke out of the format of two-song singles to release a three-song EP called Revolving Door. Today, he’s taken things forward a couple of steps. Dazy’s new release is called The Crowded Mind, and it’s eight songs long. A lot of those songs are really short, but it’s still a bigger, fuller statement than anything we’ve heard from Dazy up until now.

The songs themselves have the feedback-drenched hip-shake five of prime Jesus And Mary Chain, and when was the last time you heard something new that reminded you of that? This EP is well worth your 15-minute investment, and you can stream it below.

<a href="https://dazysound.bandcamp.com/album/the-crowded-mind">The Crowded Mind by Dazy</a>

The Crowded Mind is available now as a name-your-price download at Bandcamp.