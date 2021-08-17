Facebook Says They’re Deleting Accounts Of Users Who Won’t Stop Trolling Lizzo With Hateful Comments

Upon the release of Lizzo’s new Cardi B collab “Rumors” last week, the rapper and singer was bombarded with negative online comments, many of them fat-shaming or racist in nature. It got so bad that Lizzo broke down in tears Sunday on Instagram Live, telling viewers, “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back.” She also posted a TikTok video critiquing the use of the Mammy trope against her: “These people who are saying this are probably the same people who are mad when I’m being hyper sexual and the mammy trope is actually completelys desexualized. So it can’t both be true — make it make sense. I really think people are just mad to see a fat Black woman that makes pop music and is happy.”

A number of celebrities expressed their support for Lizzo, including Cardi, who wrote that “Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck” among other tweets defending her collaborator. Now TMZ reports that Facebook has joined the cause by deleting comments on her Facebook and Instagram accounts that are deemed to violate the platforms’ policies against hate speech, harassment, and bullying. This process has resulted in the deletion of some users’ accounts for persistent infringement. A rep for Facebook says they’re continuing to monitor for the situation and will axe more accounts if necessary.

Check out Lizzo and Cardi’s commentary on the issue below.

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck. pic.twitter.com/Dr2t06mjEs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021