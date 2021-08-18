Colleen Green – “Someone Else”

Jason MacDonald

New Music August 18, 2021 12:27 PM By James Rettig

Colleen Green – “Someone Else”

Jason MacDonald

New Music August 18, 2021 12:27 PM By James Rettig

In a few weeks, Colleen Green is releasing her first new full-length in six years, Cool, the follow-up to her stellar I Want To Grow Up. She’s shared “I Wanna Be A Dog” and “It’s Nice To Be Nice” from it so far and today she’s back with another single, “Someone Else,” which has a wiry and twisty groove which Green speak-sings over.

“This song is about double standards within a relationship, and how they can go both ways,” Green said in a statement. “It’s about coming to terms with you how you actually feel about something and taking responsibility for how that affects you. It’s about taking back power in a one-sided relationship and not letting someone else dictate your happiness. It’s about choices and the act of making them.”

Listen below.

Cool is out 9/10 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    20 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    3 days ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    3 days ago

    Kanye Announces Yet Another Donda Show

    15 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest