Colleen Green – “Someone Else”

In a few weeks, Colleen Green is releasing her first new full-length in six years, Cool, the follow-up to her stellar I Want To Grow Up. She’s shared “I Wanna Be A Dog” and “It’s Nice To Be Nice” from it so far and today she’s back with another single, “Someone Else,” which has a wiry and twisty groove which Green speak-sings over.

“This song is about double standards within a relationship, and how they can go both ways,” Green said in a statement. “It’s about coming to terms with you how you actually feel about something and taking responsibility for how that affects you. It’s about taking back power in a one-sided relationship and not letting someone else dictate your happiness. It’s about choices and the act of making them.”

Listen below.

Cool is out 9/10 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.