Stream Richmond Punk Band Tempter’s Grimy, Intense Self-Titled Debut EP

New Music August 18, 2021 11:56 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Richmond Punk Band Tempter’s Grimy, Intense Self-Titled Debut EP

New Music August 18, 2021 11:56 AM By Tom Breihan

It’s always fun when a bunch of members of different bands get together to form a new band. It’s especially fun in underground music circles, where the bands aren’t especially famous and where people generally aren’t too tempted to use the term “supergroup.” That’s what’s happening with Tempter, a new band whose members all come from different punk and hardcore bands from Richmond. Tempter singer Valentina Lopez and bassist David Jaycox are both in Nosebleed, while guitarist Michael Quick is in both Candy and Ekulu. Other members have been in bands like Division Of Mind and Break Away. Yesterday, Tempter released their self-titled debut EP, and it stomps ass.

The first Tempter record doesn’t sound too much like the members’ other bands, though there’s definitely some overlap with Nosebleed. Tempter’s sound is dark and murky and fucked-up, with cavernous guitars and reverb all over the vocals. It’s got the immediacy of ’80s hardcore and the dark spookiness of a lot of ’80s underground metal, but it’s not crossover thrash. It’s something scuzzier and weirder that that.

Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco mixed the Tempter EP, and Will Killingsworth mastered it. All five tracks rip, but right now I’m highest on the echo-drenched “La Lluvia,” which takes its lyrics from a poem written by the late Chilean writer Roberto Bolaño. Stream the EP below.

The Tempter EP is out now on Quality Control HQ.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    20 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    3 days ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    3 days ago

    Kanye Announces Yet Another Donda Show

    15 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest