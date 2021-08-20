Hear Angel Olsen Cover OMD & Alphaville On New ’80s Covers EP

Last month, Angel Olsen announced that she had recorded an EP of ’80s covers called Aisles. So far, we’ve heard her takes on Laura Branigan, Men Without Hats, and Billy Idol. Today, the EP is out in full, which means we get to hear her covers of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s “If You Leave” and Alphaville’s “Forever Young.”

Olsen recorded Aisles with co-producer/engineer Adam McDaniel at Drop Of Sun Studios in Asheville. “I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it, but my connection to these songs is pretty straightforward,” she wrote when announcing the EP. “I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous, and I think I needed to remember that I could!”

The Aisles EP is out now via somethingscosmic.