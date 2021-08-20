Hear Third Eye Blind’s New Song With Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino

The last couple of times that the ’90s alt-pop hitmakers Third Eye Blind have appeared on this website, it’s been because of the band’s peers — Eve 6’s Max Collins, Jimmy Eat World’s Zach Lind — claiming that 3EB frontman Stephan Jenkins is an asshole. We love these stories! Maybe they’re true! Maybe not! We don’t know! Never met the guy! But Third Eye Blind are still sailing along just fine, and Jenkins can still write a damn song. He also remains invested in indie rock, and he doesn’t really have to be.

A couple of years ago, for instance, Third Eye Blind dropped a single with Sleigh Bells’ Alexis Krauss. Right now, 3EB are getting ready to release a new album called Our Bande Apart — French new wave heads know the deal — as well as a documentary film about the making of that album. It’s hard for me to picture the audience for a documentary about the making of a new Third Eye Blind album, but it’s hard for me to picture a lot of things. Who knows, maybe this will turn out to be Third Eye Blind: Some Kind Of Monster.

Anyway, Third Eye Blind have just shared a single that features Best Coast leader Bethany Cosentino. “Again” is a fuzzy, catchy, punk-adjacent pop jam, and it sounds a whole lot more like Best Coast than it does like Third Eye Blind. In a press release, Jenkins says, “While everyone is desperately trying to hold onto the late days of summer, here is a California surf rock, horny duet.” Listen below.

Our Bande Apart is out 9/24.