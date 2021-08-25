Halsey’s New NIN-Produced Album Features Dave Grohl, Lindsey Buckingham, The Bug’s Kevin Martin, & More

The most famous of the contributors are Dave Grohl, who drums on “honey,” and Lindsey Buckingham, who plays guitar on “Darling.” (Both Grohl and Buckingham once performed with NIN at the Grammys.) The most fascinating may be Kevin Martin, aka the Bug, who is credited with a “menacing beat” on “Bells In Santa Fe.” Legendary bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Karriem Riggins are the rhythm section on “Lilith,” while TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek plays guitar on “You asked for this” and Jack Dangers of Meat Beat Manifesto did programming on “Girl Is A Gun.” Reznor’s old pal Alan Moulder mixed several tracks. Also, Halsey recorded her vocals in Turks And Caicos, which sounds nice!

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out 8/27 on Capitol. Its accompanying film by director Colin Tilley premieres today in select IMAX theaters across the US.