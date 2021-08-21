Grimes Again Defends Elon Musk On TikTok: “Stop Harassing Me On This App”

Grimes and Elon Musk have been publicly dating for over three years now. They have a kid with a weird name together and everything. Their relationship is obviously here to stay. But many Grimes fans are still not happy about an artist who claims to be “hard, hard, hard, left” dating a billionaire who is currently the second-richest person on the planet, and they aren’t shy about telling her how they feel.

Grimes has defended Musk and his labor practices in interviews and on TikTok before. And now she’s once again taken to TikTok to defend her boyfriend from criticism, participating in TikTok’s recent “Is he hot or” trend with the caption, “Stop harassing me on this app over fake news and I am not my bf’s spokesperson.”

“Is he hot or is he out to destroy big oil?” she asks while petting a robot dog in the brief clip. “Is he hot or will he put the first human on Mars? Is he hot or is he giving an $100 million prize for scalable ideas to remove CO2 from the Earth’s atmosphere? Is he hot or is he developing batteries that don’t use cobalt thereby eliminating unethical mining practices from the supply chains for our cars and phones?”

Grimes also waded into the post’s comments to defend Musk further. “…. whose unethical mining practices???? is it… HIS OWN???” someone commented, to which she countered, “Tesla is transparent about their mining and it’s all good,” linking to Tesla’s 2020 impact report. When another commenter suggested that Musk has slaves mining lithium, she sent the same link with the response, “Here is the correct supply chain info so you can stop stressing over incorrect info.”