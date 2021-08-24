W. H. Lung – “Gd Tym”

Over the past couple of months, the British synth-pop group W.H. Lung have been gearing up for the release of their sophomore album, Vanities. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Pearl In The Palm” and “Showstopper.” (The former ranked amongst our favorite songs of the week.) Today, they’ve announced that pressing plant issues mean they have to delay Vanities until early October, but as a consolation prize we get another single called “Gd Tym.” And, good news, it’s another banger.

“Gd Tym” leans further into the dancier side of W.H. Lung, and it may just be the best song we’ve heard from Vanities. It also comes with a video co-directed by the band’s Joe Evans. Here’s what he had to say about it:

The “Gd Tym” video sees a drag queen sweep like a flame through a town in need of a party. She moves through the scenes bringing fierceness and love, fulfilling her divine task, before disappearing back into the land. I wanted the video to celebrate the central message of the song which rejoices in dancing and freedom and expression. I knew it had to be drag. We were so blessed to work with the amazing Dylan who brought such an elegance, glamour and vitality to their performance. I was inspired to create moving photographs, equally by the music videos of Solange and the vibrant slice-of-life photography of Martin Parr. The beautiful work of Craig McLoughlin who co-directed and edited this video and Jamie Haigherty, our DP, was essential in bringing these worlds together. The video was shot in the Calder Valley, around Heptonstall and our previous home of Todmorden. These are the real-life people and places from the period of our lives that informed the writing of this album. It’s a real joy to be able to pay homage to this these people and this scenery and here too.

Vanities is out 10/8 via Melodic. Pre-order it here.