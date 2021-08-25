Steve Gunn – “Circuit Rider”
Steve Gunn is releasing a new album, Other You, at the end of this week. We’ve heard “Reflection,” “Fulton,” and the title track from it already and today Gunn is sharing one last single, “Circuit Rider.” It’s a warm, folsky ramble that features some contributions from guitar god Bill MacKay. “Strangers gain the strangest payments/ Offer them to heal/ “Circuit rider sat bored watching,” Gunn sings. “Horizons of tears/ Occured from conversation/ Concentration, wasted time/ New mutations, old salvation/ Ease a troubled mind.” Check it out below.
Other You is out 8/27 via Matador Records.