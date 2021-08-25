La Luz – “The Pines”

This fall, the LA-via-Seattle trio La Luz will release their new self-titled album. The band comes from the indie-pop world, but they recorded the LP with Adrian Younge, a producer who normally works in soul, jazz, and funk. Thus far, the results have been pretty amazing. The early singles “In The Country” and “Watching Cartoons” have been psychedelic, harmony-heavy stunners. Today, La Luz have shared a third track from the album, and it’s another great one.

La Luz’s latest single is called “The Pines,” and it’s an ode to the timeless pleasures of getting high in the woods. The song is more upbeat than the past two singles, but it’s got a similar sense of shimmering, out-of-time weirdness. The members of the band layer harmonies all over each other, and there’s a cool surfy twanginess to the guitar. In director Hamilton Boyce‘s video, the three members of La Luz use green-screen technology to magically visit places like a rodeo and a classroom. Check it out below.

La Luz is out 10/22 on Hardly Art.