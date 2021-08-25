Kanye West — excuse me, Ye — is now selling something called the Donda stem player, which theoretically will allow users to “customize any song.” Per his website that means you can “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples,” “isolate parts,” “add effects,” and “split any song into stems.”

The Kanye West stem player will apparently ship out with the release of his new album Donda, which is having another listening party at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Thursday night. The stem player costs $200.

As Pitchfork points out, West has talked about his venture into this technology before.