Machine Gun Kelly And Mod Sun Are Making A Feature Film — And Pete Davidson Is In It, Of Course

Machine Gun Kelly and his fellow Midwest-bred-but-extremely-Hollywood sorta-rap sorta-punk guy Mod Sun — perhaps best known as the boyfriend and collaborator of Avril Lavigne — are making a movie. And yes, Pete Davidson will be in it.

Deadline reports that MGK (under his real name, Colson Baker) and Mod Sun (who was born Derek Ryan Smith but is working under his stage name here) have written a screenplay for a film called Good Mourning With A U, which they’re also directing. The cast includes MGK and his girlfriend Megan Fox as well as Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, GaTa, Becky G, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd, and Boo Johnson. Mod Sun also acts in the film, and MGK’s pal Davidson is credited with a “special appearance.” There’s no word yet regarding the plot, but principal photography is underway in LA.

Cedar Park Studios is producing Good Mourning With A U, while Open Road Films will release the film theatrically in the US. Cedar Park’s Chris Long and David Ayer are listed as producers along with Jib Polhemus. Executive producers include Raven Capital Management’s James Masciello and Matthew Sidari.

MGK is also starring as a troubled rapper in an upcoming film that will no longer be called Good News after “>the late Mac Miller’s brother complained, and he’s in the upcoming Jackass Forever.