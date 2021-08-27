Watch Jason Isbell Cover Three Rolling Stones Songs In Tribute To Charlie Watts

Lately, Jason Isbell has been in the news plenty and quite vocal on Twitter about being back on the road and the vaccination policies he’s implemented for his shows. He’s stuck to it, cancelling a couple performances in places that wouldn’t enforce vaccination rules. But as for the rest of the shows, it marks fans’ first opportunity to hear the 400 Unit rip through material from last year’s excellent Reunions. And the last few nights, concertgoers got something particularly special out of Isbell and his band.

On Tuesday, the iconic Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at 80. At each show he’s played since, Isbell has covered Rolling Stones songs in tribute to Watts. At Tuesday’s Indianapolis show, his encore featured performances of “Moonlight Mile” and “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking.” Then, last night in Grand Rapids, opener Brittney Spencer joined him and they busted out “Gimme Shelter.” All of those are top-tier Stones songs, ranking amongst their very best. Isbell’s a man with good taste.

He also plays the hell out of the songs. Check out videos of the performances below.