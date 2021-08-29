Kanye West’s new album Donda hit streaming services on Sunday morning, a couple days after his third listening party took place at Soldier Field in Chicago. But now West, in a post on his Instagram account, says that the album was released without his permission. “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM,” he wrote in the all-text image. Sources at the label told Variety the claim was “preposterous.”

“Jail Pt 2,” an alternate version of “Jail” featuring a verse from DaBaby, was added onto Donda hours after it first came out. Previously, West had shared screenshots of a text chain saying that the album’s delay was due to a hold-up with DaBaby’s manager. Those are now deleted from his Instagram.

Earlier today, an email was sent out from West’s official newsletter advertising its release. Donda is still available on streaming services.