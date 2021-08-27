Kanye West Debuted Donda v3 Alongside DaBaby And Marilyn Manson

News August 27, 2021 12:40 AM By James Rettig

Kanye West Debuted Donda v3 Alongside DaBaby And Marilyn Manson

News August 27, 2021 12:40 AM By James Rettig

Kanye West debuted yet another version of his new album Donda at the third listening party, which took place at Soldier Field in Chicago. West came out into the stadium with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. The former recently made some homophobic comments and has been dropped from festivals left and right; the latter is currently being sued for multiple instances of sexual assault. A verse from DaBaby replaced one by Jay-Z that was played at the last listening party.

The version of the album that West played in Chicago also had a rearranged tracklist and some additions, including a new song that sampled Lauryn Hill. There’s still no word on when Donda will actually be released — a recent iTunes preorder page has a placeholder date of 9/3.

https://twitter.com/lionel30i/status/1431109327885119492?s=21

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bad English’s “When I See You Smile”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Blame It On The Rain”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

    2 hours ago

    Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Turnstile Glow On

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest