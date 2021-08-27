Kanye West debuted yet another version of his new album Donda at the third listening party, which took place at Soldier Field in Chicago. West came out into the stadium with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. The former recently made some homophobic comments and has been dropped from festivals left and right; the latter is currently being sued for multiple instances of sexual assault. A verse from DaBaby replaced one by Jay-Z that was played at the last listening party.

The version of the album that West played in Chicago also had a rearranged tracklist and some additions, including a new song that sampled Lauryn Hill. There’s still no word on when Donda will actually be released — a recent iTunes preorder page has a placeholder date of 9/3.

Marilyn Manson? Kanye what are you doing my dude? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/ealVYzc0q5 — Gilroy (@GilroysWorld) August 27, 2021

