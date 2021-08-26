It’s another Donda listening party! Welcome back, everyone. Kanye West’s third event for his new album is going down tonight at Chicago’s Soldier Field, a change in venue from the previous two, which both took place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. For this one, West recreated his childhood home in the middle of the stadium.

Since his last listening party, West has gotten into a beef with Drake, filed a petition to legally change his name to Ye, and started selling a $200 stem player.

The event is once again livestreaming on Apple Music. You can watch it here. It was scheduled to start at 10PM ET; it got started around 11:50PM.

At center stage is the recreation of West’s childhood home. West came out with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson — the former recently made insensitive homophobic comments and the latter is being sued for multiple instances of sexual assault. A verse from DaBaby replaced one by Jay-Z that was on the previous version of the album. The tracklist is also different from Donda v2 and there are some additions, including a new song that samples Lauryn Hill.

Still no word as to when Donda will actually be released — the latest possibility is 9/3, per this iTunes preorder page.

