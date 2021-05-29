Another Ex-Girlfriend Is Suing Marilyn Manson For Sexual Assault & Battery

Numerous women have stepped up to accuse Marilyn Manson of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse in the past several months, beginning with his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood. Esmé Bianco, another actress who was involved with Manson, is suing him for sexual assault, and his former assistant also sued him for sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexual battery. Now, TMZ reports that a third woman has filed a suit, claiming that he raped her and forced her to watch a disturbing video depicting a groupie being tortured.

The anonymous Jane Doe, who claims she began dating Manson in 2011, says that he soon became extremely controlling — denying her food, forcing her to remain naked, demanding sex, and punishing her for not answering calls or texts immediately. At one point, he allegedly made her watch a video he kept locked in a safe called “Groupie.” The video showed Manson inviting a teenage fan into his home, removing her shirt and tying her to a chair, forcing her to drink urine, and threatening her with a gun.

According to the lawsuit, Manson repeatedly sexually assaulted the plaintiff and raped her when she went to return a key to his home. Afterwards, he threatened to kill her, bragging that he would “get away with it.” She’s suing him for sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and she’s seeking damages and a declaration that Manson’s conduct broke the law. You can read the lawsuit, obtained by Deadline, here.

Manson has categorically denied all the allegations against him, saying that his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.” A source close to Manson would not comment on the lawsuit but told TMZ that the “Groupie” video was not a real home video but a scripted short film meant to be used for a project that never ended up being released.