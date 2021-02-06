Evan Rachel Wood Details Alleged Abuse By Marilyn Manson

Three years ago, Evan Rachel Wood testified before the House Judiciary Committee in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill Of Rights Act, discussing her experiences as a survivor of a sexually, physically, and psychologically abusive relationship. At the time, she didn’t specify the perpetrator. But on Monday, she publicly identified Marilyn Manson, whom she dated for several years in the 2000s, as her abuser.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood went into more detail about their relationship on her Instagram story yesterday, People reports. “I was called a ‘jew’ in a derogatory manner,” Wood wrote in one slide. “He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me. I heard the ‘n’ word over and over. Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more.”

“My mother is Jewish and I was raised with the religion,” Wood continued. “Because she converted and wasn’t of Jewish descent he would say things like, ‘that’s better’ because I wasn’t ‘blood Jewish.'” Wood also shared photos of several of Manson’s tattoos, which she suggested were swastikas and a Nazi-inspired skull and crossbones symbol, explaining that he “did not have these tattoos when we started dating.”

“Brian and I never had a ‘BDSM’ relationship,” she added. “We didn’t even have ‘kinky’ sex. We weren’t having sexual intercourse when I was being tortured, before or after. I thought I was going to die the entire time.” She also said that she filed a police report in December after being “alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to ‘ruin my career’ and ‘shut me up.'”

Manson addressed Wood’s accusations in a statement this week, saying that the “recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.” Since the allegations, Manson has been dropped by his record label, talent agency, and longtime management and edited out of multiple TV shows.

Phoebe Bridgers and Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell also shared accounts of misconduct and disturbing behavior by Manson. Rose McGowan and Dita Von Teese, who were engaged and married to Manson, respectively, shared statements on the allegations too. See below.

TW: I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room”, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021

The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021

Solidarity to Evan Rachel Wood and those calling out Marilyn Manson. It's sad to see people defending him, just because he put his depravity in plain sight doesn't give him a free pass to abuse women?! — ellierowsell (@elliecrowsell) February 6, 2021

I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago. After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a gopro. — ellierowsell (@elliecrowsell) February 6, 2021

There were no repercussions for his behaviour, his tour manager simply said 'he does this kind of thing all the time' — ellierowsell (@elliecrowsell) February 6, 2021

If he does this kind of thing all the time why on earth has he been headlining festivals for so many years? When will we stop enabling misogynists on the account of their success? Women must feel safe in the male dominated world that is the music industry. — ellierowsell (@elliecrowsell) February 6, 2021

I wasn't sure whether to bring any of this up but Manson claims in his recent statement that his relationships were 'entirely consensual' – I don't think he knows the meaning of consent if he goes around up-skirting young women at festivals. Thank you for your courage Evan <3 — ellierowsell (@elliecrowsell) February 6, 2021

I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021