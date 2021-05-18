Former Assistant Sues Marilyn Manson For Sexual Assault & Battery

Marilyn Manson has been facing allegations of sexual misconduct and other disturbing abusive behavior from multiple women this year. One of them, Esmé Bianco, also sued Manson for sexual assault and a litany of other alleged misbehaviors last month. Now another woman is bringing similar legal action against the shock rocker.

Ashley Waters, Manson’s former assistant, is suing him for sexual assault, battery, and harassment, TMZ reports. Her suit alleges that upon meeting Manson in May 2010, he invited her back to his home in West Hollywood, asked her to take her shirt off, pinned her to a bed, bit her ear, and forced his hand down her pants. She says that when he and Bianco broke up in 2011, the Game Of Thrones actress warned Walters to get out of the house because Manson “would be dangerous.”

Her suit also says he became enraged and fired her upon learning she’d been hanging out with Bianco, only to rehire her a week later. He allegedly once forced her to work for 48 hours straight, including standing on a chair for 12 hours taking pictures of him. She says he fired her permanently in October 2011 but continued to verbally and physically threaten her. The lawsuit also indicates that Manson boasted about getting away with rape, said he “loved when girls looked like they had just been raped,” and told her he wanted to kill the women he was dating.

A spokesperson for Manson — pictured above in 2011 — denied any accusations of assault to TMZ.