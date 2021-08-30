Runnner – “Snowplow” (Feat. Skullcrusher)
The rising LA singer-songwriters Runnner (aka Noah Weinman) and Skullcrusher (aka Helen Ballentine) are dating. They have upcoming tour dates together on both coasts. And as of today, they have a new collaborative single called “Snowplow.” It’s a reworked version of “Urgent Care” from Runnner’s recent debut album Always Repeating, and you can hear it below.
TOUR DATES:
11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/02 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
12/04 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
12/10 – Washington DC @ DC9
12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
12/12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One